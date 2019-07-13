South Korean online grocery store Hello Nature recently launched an early morning delivery service for vegans. The new “Vegan Zone” shopping category on its website provides a wide selection of products such as tempeh, kimchi, protein powder, vegan steaks, Beyond Burgers, Oatly beverages, Beanfields chips, fresh bread and croissants, and produce. As one of the top three online grocery stores in the country, Hello Nature aims to meet the needs of customers who find it hard to buy vegan products in a country where the lifestyle is not yet mainstream. “In Vegan Zone, customers can buy a variety of vegetables, fruits, and nuts, which are the main dietary products for vegans, as well as receive goods fresh and fast through eco-friendly early morning deliveries,” Hello Nature Marketing Director Park Jeong-hwan said. Hello Nature, which benchmarks Amazon Fresh, a grocery delivery service operated by American online shopping giant Amazon, began its online service in 2012 by connecting farmers and consumers directly.

